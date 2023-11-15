Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Timo Meier scored in his third consecutive game, but the losing streak also hit three games as the Devils fell to the Jets 6-3 on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

It appears that Jack Hughes will be back soon:

Injury updates I just reported on The Point….



Devils didn’t want to rule out Jack Hughes for Thursday vs Penguins but strong chance he returns on Saturday vs the New York Rangers at home. Knowing what a competitor Hughes is, he’s fighting to get back for that rivalry game. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 14, 2023

Roster news:

Nico Hischier has been placed on IR, per the media site.



Colin Miller activated. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) November 15, 2023

Darren Dreger reports here that the Leafs, Canucks and Devils are the “primary teams” most interested in what the Flames have to offer “in one of those Calgary defencemen”: [TSN]

On the Devils’ power play: “The team was still outscoring expectations while Hughes was healthy, nearly doubling its 11.4 expected goals per 60, but there’s been a major downswing since. New Jersey’s been lucky to be scoring at a rate that still keeps it in the top half of the league, but its scoring chance creation has taken a huge hit down to 3.5 expected goals per 60 over its last four games.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“The NHL is considering rule changes to create more offense in overtime games. At their meeting Tuesday in Toronto, the league’s general managers discussed potential tweaks to the 3-on-3 overtime period.” [ESPN]

The Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 was inducted this week. Who will be in the next class? [Daily Faceoff]

Patrick Kane is starting to meet with teams as he zeroes in on his next destination. Greg Wyshynski reports here that Kane is expected to interview with up to eight teams in the coming days: [ESPN]

Reporting from Pierre LeBrun for the dreamers out there: “Juuse Saros would be a dream addition for several teams, including wishful thinkers in Edmonton, but the reality is that the Predators have no intention to move him. They see Saros at 28 as being part of the re-tool they’re doing and expect that when the team is ready to contend again, he’ll be front and center.” [The Athletic ($)]

Update on the Hockey Canada situation:

New: Hockey Canada says a three-member panel has reached a decision on sanctions regarding allegations involving members of the 2018 World Juniors team.

The panel was provided with Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP’s investigative findings.

The panel’s decision is now being… — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 14, 2023

“A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, the South Yorkshire (England) Police announced Tuesday. The arrest comes more than two weeks since police began investigating the incident that led to Johnson’s death on Oct. 28. Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) when his throat was cut by a skate blade during a collision in a Champions Cup game in Sheffield, England, against the Sheffield Steelers.” [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.