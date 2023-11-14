Hockey at the Rock- Episode 15: Treading Water

The New Jersey Devils dropped consecutive contests in regulation for the first time since last December and while it’s true that losing two franchise centers is brutal, other teams are finding ways to overcome major injuries as well. It is time to recapture the attention to detail they had last year and the last few practices have reflected an attitude shift in the team.

This is another important week for the Devils as they face some division rivals on hot streaks. Welcome to the NHL, there are no nights or periods off despite what the Devils may have you believe.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!