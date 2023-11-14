New Jersey Devils Juniors Prospects Update: Filmon on Top

Juniors Update

All three forwards took a dip in production since last update with RW Cole Brown being the hardest hit. Brown is currently on pace for 30 points, which would be 12 less than he tallied in his draft year. There is still plenty of time for Brown to turn it around, but if he does not get going quickly, any hope of a breakout season may be lost.

Cam Squires also took a dip since last update and now sits below a pt/g. His pace now also projects below last season (54 points v. 64). Extrapolations are tricky in small sample sizes, though and, like with Brown, a couple strong games would right his pace.

As of this writing, Josh Filmon leads all Devils prospects in points across all leagues with 19 and is currently on pace to repeat last year’s point totals in the mid-high 70s. I’ll be the first to admit that comparing points across leagues is a mostly meaningless exercise given the vast differences between them, but Filmon leads the pack regardless. However, his goal production is way down from last year when Filmon potted 47 for the Broncos. If Filmon’s current pace holds, he would end up with only half those goals, but far more assists. Filmon only had 28 assists last season and already has 13. Filmon’s excellent shot has been much talked about, so this flip seems to Filmon finding his teammates more than he was last season, which hopefully means a growth in his game.

Lastly, RHD Chase Cheslock is the only Juniors player to increase production rates since last update and is now a hair below a half a point per game. His Omaha Lancers sit near the bottom of the USHL with a 6-17-5 record. So his numbers may even be better if he suited up for a stronger team.

Around the Pool

The Utica Comets had quite a game Saturday night blanking Rochester 6-0. Isaac Poulter earned the shutout with 23 saves. Simon Nemec had his best game of the season with two goals and two assists. Prospects Daniil Misyul and Graeme Clarke also scored. To illustrate just how Russia treats their young defensemen, LHD Daniil Misyul now has five points (2 goals, 3 assits) in 9 games for the Comets after putting up seven points (all assists) last year in a complete season for Lokomotiv of 59 games.

Speaking of Russia, forward Zakhar Bardakov cannot stay healthy, but perhaps, this explains his slow start to the season. FWIW, Gritsyuk also sat out that game, but appears to have been a healthy scratch.

Sorry, Bardakov is injured. He's on SKA's injured list. — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 11, 2023

There is this bit of news about Goaltender Jakub Malek:

#NJDevils prospect Jakub Málek stopped 26 of 28 shots in his men’s national team debut as Czechia beat Sweden 5-2.



This season in Liiga, he is 7-2-1 with a .907 SV%, 2.48 GAA and 1 shutout. — Czech Prospects (@CZprospects) November 9, 2023

Pretty slick shootout goal by RHD Seamus Casey for the win.

Final Thoughts

