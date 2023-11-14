2023-24 Gamethread #14: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets

Our Favorite Team is back on the road for a quick trip up to Manitoba. Might as well have this one-off than have it be part of a larger trip, I suppose.

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Winnipeg Jets

The Song of the Night: The Winnipeg Jets last won anything in the 1970s when they were in the WHA. So let us go all the way back then to one of New York’s original punk bands (although they get the name “proto-punk,” which I think is splitting hairs): The Dictators. Their 1978 album Bloodbrothers starts with a song called “Faster and Louder” which had an uncredited appearance by Bruce Springsteen. Of course, the actual Boss on that album was the legendary Ross “The Boss” Friedman. It sounds quaint but this built the scene in NYC and beyond.

The Rules: The rules remain even as the Devils are back in Canada: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.