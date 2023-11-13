Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Capitals jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Devils on Friday night, and the Devils got back to within a goal but couldn’t find the tying tally. Capitals won, 4-2. [Devils NHL]

Lindy Ruff on Alex Holtz and his limited ice time as of late: “If you want to play more, don’t get scored against.” [NJ.com] [NJ Hockey Now]

Nikita Zadorov wants out of Calgary. And then: “On Saturday, a source close to the situation told New Jersey Hockey Now that Zadorov would welcome a trade to the New Jersey Devils.” [NJ Hockey Now]

Tor, Van, and NJD are the clubs with strong interest in Zadorov. Tanev, solid right shot Dman is a huge draw and, of course, Hanifin. The Flames are in no hurry to sell assets. If a team steps up in a big way, everything has to be considered. I’m not sensing urgency from Cgy. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 11, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Oilers make a coaching change:

Edmonton is making a coaching change. Jay Woodcroft being relieved of his duties. Thought last nights win would buy some time, but that’s not the case. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 12, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Manson. Hartford (AHL) coach Kris Knoblauch, who coached Connor McDavid w/ @ErieOtters (2012-15), will assume head coaching duties and be assisted by Paul Coffey. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) November 12, 2023

Ken Holland, hired in May of 2019, has now hired three coaches in four and a half years as Oilers GM. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 12, 2023

A look at the power play outliers around the league: [The Hockey News]

“(The NHL Alumni Association) has created the Borje Salming Courage Award in honor of the Hall of Famer. The first recipient will be fellow Swedish Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom, the seven-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman with Detroit.” [NHL.com]

A season-ending injury for Pavel Francouz:

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a lower-body injury. He will return to the Czech Republic with his family for rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/HoinjxUdEM — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 12, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.