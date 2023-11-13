 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/13/23: Talking Holtz Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/13/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild
New Jersey Devils right wing Alexander Holtz (10) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Capitals jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Devils on Friday night, and the Devils got back to within a goal but couldn’t find the tying tally. Capitals won, 4-2. [Devils NHL]

Lindy Ruff on Alex Holtz and his limited ice time as of late: “If you want to play more, don’t get scored against.” [NJ.com] [NJ Hockey Now]

Nikita Zadorov wants out of Calgary. And then: “On Saturday, a source close to the situation told New Jersey Hockey Now that Zadorov would welcome a trade to the New Jersey Devils.” [NJ Hockey Now]

​​Hockey Links

Oilers make a coaching change:

A look at the power play outliers around the league: [The Hockey News]

“(The NHL Alumni Association) has created the Borje Salming Courage Award in honor of the Hall of Famer. The first recipient will be fellow Swedish Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom, the seven-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman with Detroit.” [NHL.com]

A season-ending injury for Pavel Francouz:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

