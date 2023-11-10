 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/10/23: Talking Tenders Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/10/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues
New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) defends the net against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center.
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Updates on Jack and Nico:

Ross Colton gets a fine for cross-checking Timo Meier:

Could a Tyler Toffoli extension work for Tom Fitzgerald? “I talk to his agent all the time. We’re nowhere near that point of committing to term or dollar signs. We like Tyler Toffoli. I wouldn’t have brought him in if we didn’t like him. We were in discussions a few years ago when he signed with Montreal. There’s always been a constant like with this player.” [NJ.com]

And more from Tom Fitzgerald on the goaltending situation: “This stuff goes through my brain every day: Is there somebody out there that’s equal to Akira Schmid that we can create better depth by assigning Akira to Utica because he doesn’t need waivers? Then, all of the sudden, you’ve got really good depth.” [NJ.com]

Tomas Nosek is back practicing:

Missed this at the time, but here’s Patrik Elias with an appearance on NHL Network:

John Marino also with an appearance on NHL Network: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Things are … not good for Edmonton:

What to make of the hot start in Vancouver:

Penguins are done with Andreas Johnsson:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

