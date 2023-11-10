Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Updates on Jack and Nico:

So @KevinWeekes was just on the intermission report saying the timeline for Jack Hughes returning was basically three weeks from his injury and that he's already champing at the bit to get back out there. He says the Nico injury is more unknown. #NJDevils — Tyler Bleszinski (@papiblez) November 10, 2023

Ross Colton gets a fine for cross-checking Timo Meier:

Colorado’s Ross Colton has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking New Jersey’s Timo Meier. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 8, 2023

Could a Tyler Toffoli extension work for Tom Fitzgerald? “I talk to his agent all the time. We’re nowhere near that point of committing to term or dollar signs. We like Tyler Toffoli. I wouldn’t have brought him in if we didn’t like him. We were in discussions a few years ago when he signed with Montreal. There’s always been a constant like with this player.” [NJ.com]

And more from Tom Fitzgerald on the goaltending situation: “This stuff goes through my brain every day: Is there somebody out there that’s equal to Akira Schmid that we can create better depth by assigning Akira to Utica because he doesn’t need waivers? Then, all of the sudden, you’ve got really good depth.” [NJ.com]

Tomas Nosek is back practicing:

❗️Tomas Nosek has returned to #NJDevils practice.

He’s on the ice this morning.



He hasn’t played, out with injury, since Oct. 13 vs. Arizona. pic.twitter.com/GmHj0khRU2 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 9, 2023

Missed this at the time, but here’s Patrik Elias with an appearance on NHL Network:

John Marino also with an appearance on NHL Network: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Things are … not good for Edmonton:

What to make of the hot start in Vancouver:

#Canucks set franchise record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins (13 GP)



Vancouver starts November 4-0-0 for the first time since 2010 pic.twitter.com/RrJxwPuXZP — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 10, 2023

The 2023-24 Canucks currently have a 109.8 PDO, the highest (by far) at this point in the season since the stat has been tracked.



Here's how they stack up against other teams from the past 10 seasons who have started with similarly high percentages. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/MwSXBrZXUY — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 10, 2023

Penguins are done with Andreas Johnsson:

Andreas Johnsson (PIT) placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 8, 2023

With his NHL contract now officially terminated, Andreas Johnsson has signed with Skellefteå AIK until 2027.



That'll give him the chance to play with his brother Jonathan in the SHL. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 9, 2023

