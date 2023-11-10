2023-24 Gamethread #13: New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals

Our Favorite Team returns home to play an opponent who already beat them in October at the Rock. It was the one with the terrible first period, the amazing second period comeback, and the terrible third period. That one.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, Monument Sports 2; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Washington Capitals

The Song of the Night: Since the Devils struggled so much to get going at all in the first period in the previous Devils-Capitals game, here is a song I doubt anyone can sleep through. It’s short. It’s fast. It’s loud. It’s ZEKE. From Death Alley, this is “Crossroads.”

The Rules: The rules remain even as the Devils are back at home: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.