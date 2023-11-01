 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/1/23: First Star Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/1/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens
New Jersey Devils center Tyler Toffoli (73) against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tyler Toffoli:

Nico update:

Brendan Smith has not been great so far this season:

A look at Dawson Mercer’s slow start to the season: “Given his ability to contribute at both ends of the ice, and the overwhelming amount of high-end talent on this Devils team, it felt like Mercer could be in for a career season. While there’s enough time for that to be the case, Mercer certainly has his work cut out for him. He has been as much of a non-factor as possible through the first few weeks of the season.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“We’ve gotta get through to that world. How many wake-up calls does it take?” A hockey equipment expert talks about neck guards in the aftermath of a tragic death: [The Athletic ($)]

“Certainly at the NHL level there’s a huge level of concern. It’s not going to be mandatory neck guards but there are a lot of teams calling the league’s head office and looking for direction here. At this time there are at least three teams that have started the process of implementing optional neck protectors for their teams - that being the Pittsburgh Penguins, who once employed (Adam) Johnson, the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. All three of those teams have ordered equipment, are going to have their players test them out in practice, and go from there.” [TSN]

Charlie McAvoy gets four games:

Paul Stastny is calling it a career:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

