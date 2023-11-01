Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tyler Toffoli:

HOLY TOFFOLI!



Our boy is the @NHL’s First Star of the Week.



: https://t.co/yBmBPEFNOQ pic.twitter.com/Ym5wKXVD9t — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 30, 2023

Nico update:

Nico Hischier is being evaluated day-by-day says Lindy Ruff.



Want to emphasize it’s day BY day, and not day TO day. #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 30, 2023

Brendan Smith has not been great so far this season:

Per Hockey Stat Cards, #NJDevils defenseman Brendan Smith’s total Game Score (-4.40) ranks 122nd out of 127 defensemen with at least 8 games played in 2023-24.



Time to make a change? @JamesNicholsNHL and I asked Ruff last night.https://t.co/QVyEjVvynV — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 30, 2023

A look at Dawson Mercer’s slow start to the season: “Given his ability to contribute at both ends of the ice, and the overwhelming amount of high-end talent on this Devils team, it felt like Mercer could be in for a career season. While there’s enough time for that to be the case, Mercer certainly has his work cut out for him. He has been as much of a non-factor as possible through the first few weeks of the season.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“We’ve gotta get through to that world. How many wake-up calls does it take?” A hockey equipment expert talks about neck guards in the aftermath of a tragic death: [The Athletic ($)]

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly tells NHL Network Radio that Gary Bettman has been in contact with Marty Walsh of the PA to get the neck guard issue 'on the radar'. Daly says the NHL is strongly recommending the use of neck guards. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) October 31, 2023

“Certainly at the NHL level there’s a huge level of concern. It’s not going to be mandatory neck guards but there are a lot of teams calling the league’s head office and looking for direction here. At this time there are at least three teams that have started the process of implementing optional neck protectors for their teams - that being the Pittsburgh Penguins, who once employed (Adam) Johnson, the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. All three of those teams have ordered equipment, are going to have their players test them out in practice, and go from there.” [TSN]

Charlie McAvoy gets four games:

Boston’s Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for four games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson. https://t.co/15U2cH3yq1 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 31, 2023

Paul Stastny is calling it a career:

After 1,145 NHL games, Paul Stastny has decided to hang up the skates.



We wish you all the best in retirement! pic.twitter.com/dDjYxqfkFi — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2023

