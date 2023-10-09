Hockey at the Rock- Episode 10: Perfect Preseason

The New Jersey Devils had an incredibly successful preseason, winning all seven of their contests in variable convincing fashion and now we wait for real games to start. The new lines and players looked quite comfortable and the Devils made most of their final cuts earlier today. We recorded this episode before the cuts so we took time to speculate about the roster status of several players but you can use this as a way to see the pecking order within Utica as well. They may not be Devils yet but some players definitely moved up the list of thought for the coaches.

It’s Game Week! We’re excited to be back and uploading regularly so thanks for sticking with us through a long, slow summer and Let’s Go Devils!!