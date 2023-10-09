Prepare yourself for the regular season. It begins Tuesday. Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Akira Schmid posted a shutout, and the rest of the squad propelled the Devils to a 3-0 win over the Islanders on Friday night. The Devils finished the preseason part of the schedule with a 7-0-0 record. [Devils NHL]
Break it down by game, that’s 4.3 to 1.9 goal per game. The Devils also go 8-21 on the power play (38.1%) and allow just two power play goals over the 7 games.— Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) October 7, 2023
A look at a few takeaways from the undefeated preseason: [Infernal Access ($)]
Roster moves and injury updates:
We have announced six roster moves today, including a signing.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 7, 2023
D Hatakka and G Poulter assigned to Utica (AHL).
F Willman signs one-year, two-way deal and assigned to Utica.
Fs Bowers, Dowling, Thompson waived with intent to assign to Utica.
We have returned forwards Joe Gambardella and Ryan Schmelzer to Utica (AHL).— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 8, 2023
We have assigned goaltender Tyler Brennan from Utica to Adirondack (ECHL).
#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff offered some injury updates on Sunday.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 8, 2023
- Erik Haula is day-to-day with a "nagging issue."
- Nolan Foote has an upper-body injury, no timetable given.https://t.co/oLI0uAMKiZ
Some love for Luke Hughes as a Calder Trophy candidate: “Hughes will have a monster rookie season with the Devils; he should be a top-four defenseman, should play more than 20 minutes per game and New Jersey should be a playoff team. If it all happens and Hughes produces, he’ll get a flood of votes for the Calder Trophy.” [NHL.com]
You love to see it:
Seamus doing Seamus things pic.twitter.com/lyig2RyGPT— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 8, 2023
Hockey Links
The regular season draws nigh:
Opening night rosters must be set by 5 p.m. ET on Monday (23 or fewer players and cap compliant).— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 8, 2023
Reminder that the rosters Monday and moves made before 5 p.m. could be temporary. Players sent down Monday could (and likely will) be recalled before their team plays a game.
Wild sign Ryan Hartman to an extension:
Three years, $12 million ($4M AAV) for Ryan Hartman. Fair price for the 34-goal scorer of two years ago who took a paycut on his last deal— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 7, 2023
Sam Lafferty heads to Vancouver:
#Leafs announce they've traded Sam Lafferty to #Canucks in exchange for a 2024 5th Round Pick.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 8, 2023
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...