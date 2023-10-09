Prepare yourself for the regular season. It begins Tuesday. Here are your links for today:

Akira Schmid posted a shutout, and the rest of the squad propelled the Devils to a 3-0 win over the Islanders on Friday night. The Devils finished the preseason part of the schedule with a 7-0-0 record. [Devils NHL]

Break it down by game, that’s 4.3 to 1.9 goal per game. The Devils also go 8-21 on the power play (38.1%) and allow just two power play goals over the 7 games. — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) October 7, 2023

A look at a few takeaways from the undefeated preseason: [Infernal Access ($)]

Roster moves and injury updates:

We have announced six roster moves today, including a signing.



D Hatakka and G Poulter assigned to Utica (AHL).



F Willman signs one-year, two-way deal and assigned to Utica.



Fs Bowers, Dowling, Thompson waived with intent to assign to Utica. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 7, 2023

We have returned forwards Joe Gambardella and Ryan Schmelzer to Utica (AHL).



We have assigned goaltender Tyler Brennan from Utica to Adirondack (ECHL). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 8, 2023

#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff offered some injury updates on Sunday.



- Erik Haula is day-to-day with a "nagging issue."



- Nolan Foote has an upper-body injury, no timetable given.https://t.co/oLI0uAMKiZ — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 8, 2023

Some love for Luke Hughes as a Calder Trophy candidate: “Hughes will have a monster rookie season with the Devils; he should be a top-four defenseman, should play more than 20 minutes per game and New Jersey should be a playoff team. If it all happens and Hughes produces, he’ll get a flood of votes for the Calder Trophy.” [NHL.com]

You love to see it:

Seamus doing Seamus things pic.twitter.com/lyig2RyGPT — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 8, 2023

The regular season draws nigh:

Opening night rosters must be set by 5 p.m. ET on Monday (23 or fewer players and cap compliant).



Reminder that the rosters Monday and moves made before 5 p.m. could be temporary. Players sent down Monday could (and likely will) be recalled before their team plays a game. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 8, 2023

Wild sign Ryan Hartman to an extension:

Three years, $12 million ($4M AAV) for Ryan Hartman. Fair price for the 34-goal scorer of two years ago who took a paycut on his last deal — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 7, 2023

Sam Lafferty heads to Vancouver:

#Leafs announce they've traded Sam Lafferty to #Canucks in exchange for a 2024 5th Round Pick. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 8, 2023

