Devils in the Details - 10/9/23: The Season Draws Nigh Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/9/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
Dawson Mercer #91 of New Jersey Devils skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on October 06, 2023 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Prepare yourself for the regular season. It begins Tuesday. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Akira Schmid posted a shutout, and the rest of the squad propelled the Devils to a 3-0 win over the Islanders on Friday night. The Devils finished the preseason part of the schedule with a 7-0-0 record. [Devils NHL]

A look at a few takeaways from the undefeated preseason: [Infernal Access ($)]

Roster moves and injury updates:

Some love for Luke Hughes as a Calder Trophy candidate: “Hughes will have a monster rookie season with the Devils; he should be a top-four defenseman, should play more than 20 minutes per game and New Jersey should be a playoff team. If it all happens and Hughes produces, he’ll get a flood of votes for the Calder Trophy.” [NHL.com]

You love to see it:

​​Hockey Links

The regular season draws nigh:

Wild sign Ryan Hartman to an extension:

Sam Lafferty heads to Vancouver:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

