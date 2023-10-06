Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The power play continued to click, and the Devils put up a 5-2 win in their home preseason finale against the Rangers on Wednesday night. [Devils NHL]

Jacob Trouba with a dirty preseason hit:

It might be the preseason but, it's still The Battle of the Hudson



Watch @NJDevils vs. @NYRangers on MSGN and stream on MSG+ NOW! pic.twitter.com/GpIuPaZwEZ — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) October 4, 2023

Couple more roster moves:

#NEWS: We have assigned D Cal Foote (after clearing waivers earlier today) to Utica (AHL).



G Jeremy Brodeur was also assigned to Utica. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 5, 2023

Lindy Ruff talks Simon Nemec and the battle for roster spots on defense: “If we want to talk about Nemec, I think there’s a lot of his game that you like and a lot of his game that need to continue to grow. But I can tell you that his game is better this year than it was last year. And, you know this, I’m a big believer that it takes time.” [NJ.com]

“New Jersey’s David Blitzer is the newest member of the NHL’s executive committee, replacing the late Rocky Wirtz. He joins chairman Jeremy Jacobs (Boston); Mark Chipman (Winnipeg); Murray Edwards (Calgary); Craig Leipold (Minnesota); Ted Leonsis (Washington); Geoff Molson (Montreal); Henry Samueli (Anaheim); Larry Tanenbaum (Toronto); and Jeff Vinik (Tampa Bay).” [Sportsnet]

​​Hockey Links

Salary cap news:

Gary Bettman after Board of Governors meeting says he told owners the very preliminary revenue projections suggests a salary cap bump to between $87 M and $88 M for 2024-25 next year — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 4, 2023

Jamie Drysdale deal:

Jamie Drysdale 3x$2.3M with ANA — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 5, 2023

“We don’t often contemplate the human side of an NHL demotion. Here’s a look at what that experience is like, from the players’ perspective.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Connor Bedard effect: “The Blackhawks told ESPN this week that they have nearly doubled both their full season-ticket packages and their partial season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season. They are projecting a 10% overall increase in tickets sold for this season, including at least five sellouts.” [ESPN]

Could the Sphere in Las Vegas host an NHL event? “It’s certainly something the league has explored and I think the reason we’re standing here in October and we don’t know where the June draft is because the league has looked at a lot of venues in Vegas. But I can confirm one of the ones they have considered is the Sphere. Probably the preeminent entertainment venue in the world now at a cost of $2.3 billion that’s just opening. And that’s one of the places I think the league would like to have the draft there ultimately in June. We’ll just have to see if they can get all the logistics taken care of to make it happen.” [TSN]

“The Arizona Coyotes have found a broadcast partner for the 2023-24 season. The Coyotes formed a multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports to televise all locally broadcast Coyotes games over the air to residents of Arizona and surrounding states within the team’s broadcast territory on Thursday.” [The Arizona Republic]

