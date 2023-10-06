2023 Preseason Gamethread #7: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

Welcome to the end of the 2023 preseason for the New Jersey Devils. After tonight, the games count. For some, this is a last chance to make their case to the coaches and management. For others, it is one more time to remove some rink rust before the home opener. The result will not matter by 10 PM but the events may. It all goes down in Belmont tonight.

The Times: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN

The Matchups: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Islanders (SBN Blog: Lighthouse Hockey)

The Song of the Night: Synthwave is still a genre that continues to attract those expressing themselves in their own way. It will not die even if it is not as fresh as it may have been last decade. And it may get another revival before we know it. In the meantime, enjoy those who continue to work with it. Like this recent track by Distant Reality that mixes synthwave with Iron Maiden-style of metal, “The Future Past.”

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.