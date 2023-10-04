Just two games left on the preseason slate and then it gets real. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Devils claimed a 6-5 win against the Islanders on Monday. [Devils NHL]

Roster moves:

#NEWS: We have assigned the following players to Utica (AHL): forwards Graeme Clarke, Kyle Criscuolo (cleared waivers today), Chase Stillman and defenseman Daniil Misyul.



Goaltender Erik Kallgren was placed on waivers with intent of being assigned to Utica. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 3, 2023

The Athletic’s season preview for the Devils: “If expectations for the Devils stay at even quasi-realistic levels, and if the goaltending remotely holds up, this season should be successful in one way or another. There are simply too many high-end pieces, starting with Jack Hughes, to expect things to go off the rails. We’re not saying it’s impossible, just that it’s unlikely.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The Devils’ ascension may have been quicker than anticipated, but the roster-building to get to this point gives New Jersey its best chance of matching or exceeding last year. There’s always a risk of regression, and there are clear areas that could hold the Devils back. But they’re in a very strong position to prove their success wasn’t a fluke but instead a sign of what’s to come.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Trevor Zegras and the Ducks have a deal:

Z signed on the dotted line ✍️



Trevor Zegras has re-signed with the Ducks on a 3-year contract worth $5.75m per year pic.twitter.com/l9sxFpe05n — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 2, 2023

This sounds … intriguing:

ESPN+ from 7-8 and then ESPN2 the rest of the night. Me and @KevinWeekes. Only two of the 16 games start at the same time. https://t.co/MsA5Y8cHvX — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) October 4, 2023

Derek Stepan announces his retirement:

Derek Stepan has officially announced his retirement following 890 regular-season games and 120 playoff games over 13 NHL seasons.



Full release: https://t.co/Scfc83vNCX pic.twitter.com/8ctwOntiuJ — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 3, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.