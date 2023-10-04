 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/4/23: The Ascension Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/4/23

By Nate Pilling
Just two games left on the preseason slate and then it gets real. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Devils claimed a 6-5 win against the Islanders on Monday. [Devils NHL]

Roster moves:

The Athletic’s season preview for the Devils: “If expectations for the Devils stay at even quasi-realistic levels, and if the goaltending remotely holds up, this season should be successful in one way or another. There are simply too many high-end pieces, starting with Jack Hughes, to expect things to go off the rails. We’re not saying it’s impossible, just that it’s unlikely.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The Devils’ ascension may have been quicker than anticipated, but the roster-building to get to this point gives New Jersey its best chance of matching or exceeding last year. There’s always a risk of regression, and there are clear areas that could hold the Devils back. But they’re in a very strong position to prove their success wasn’t a fluke but instead a sign of what’s to come.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Trevor Zegras and the Ducks have a deal:

This sounds … intriguing:

Derek Stepan announces his retirement:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

