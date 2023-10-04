 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Preseason Gamethread #6: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

In the final home game of the preseason, the New Jersey Devils take on Our Hated Rivals, the New York Rangers. With preseason winding down for both teams, expect to see some last showings for some players. Discuss it as it happens here.

By John Fischer
/ new
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils - Game Seven
The last time Our Hated Rivals went to Newark was a Glorious time.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Tonight is the final home game of the 2023 preseason for the New Jersey Devils. It is a rivalry game. Albeit one that will likely feature some fringe players, prospects, and others looking to make a good lasting impression on each team’s respective decision makers.

The Times: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN, NHL Network

The Matchups: The New Jersey Devils vs. the New York Rangers

The Song of the Night: Can synthwave be both dark and menacing? Absolutely. Look no further to Master Boot Record as an example of how to turn retro sounds into beasts. From their PERSONAL COMPUTER album, this is “80486DX.”

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...