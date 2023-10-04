2023 Preseason Gamethread #6: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

Tonight is the final home game of the 2023 preseason for the New Jersey Devils. It is a rivalry game. Albeit one that will likely feature some fringe players, prospects, and others looking to make a good lasting impression on each team’s respective decision makers.

The Times: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN, NHL Network

The Matchups: The New Jersey Devils vs. the New York Rangers

The Song of the Night: Can synthwave be both dark and menacing? Absolutely. Look no further to Master Boot Record as an example of how to turn retro sounds into beasts. From their PERSONAL COMPUTER album, this is “80486DX.”

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.