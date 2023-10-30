 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/30/23: Nicked Nico Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/30/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Justin Barron (52) and left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) and New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) during the first period at Bell Centre. 
David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Erik Haula scored twice as the Devils came away with a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Friday night, but the team lost Nico Hischier to a bad-looking hit. [Devils NHL]

The Devils hung on late against the Wild on Sunday night as the power play scored twice to propel New Jersey to a 4-3 win. [Devils NHL]

Connor Clifton gets a two-game suspension for his hit on Nico:

Nico update:

Roster moves:

Amanda Stein starts a look at why guys on the roster have the current numbers they do: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Awful, awful news in the hockey world:

“If he was your teammate, he’d do anything for you. And off the ice, if you were lucky enough to have him in your corner, he would do anything for his friends. He’d do anything for the people that he loved. He was such a good, fun guy.” Adam Johnson remembered: [The Athletic ($)]

Joe Thornton retires:

Quite the scene at the Heritage Classic:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

