Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Erik Haula scored twice as the Devils came away with a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Friday night, but the team lost Nico Hischier to a bad-looking hit. [Devils NHL]

The Devils hung on late against the Wild on Sunday night as the power play scored twice to propel New Jersey to a 4-3 win. [Devils NHL]

Connor Clifton gets a two-game suspension for his hit on Nico:

Buffalo’s Connor Clifton has been suspended for two games for an Illegal Check to the Head of New Jersey’s Nico Hischier. https://t.co/0iq6P9WPgP — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 28, 2023

Nico update:

Nico Hischier still considered day-to-day at the moment, per Lindy Ruff



Nothing more beyond that. #NJDevils, after tonight, have several days before their next game/roadtrip. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 29, 2023

Roster moves:

#NEWS: We have placed D Colin Miller (lower body) on injured reserve, retro to 10/19.



We have recalled F Justin Dowling from Utica (AHL).



More info ⤵️https://t.co/Gi2Ela4bf2 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 29, 2023

Amanda Stein starts a look at why guys on the roster have the current numbers they do: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Awful, awful news in the hockey world:

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023

“If he was your teammate, he’d do anything for you. And off the ice, if you were lucky enough to have him in your corner, he would do anything for his friends. He’d do anything for the people that he loved. He was such a good, fun guy.” Adam Johnson remembered: [The Athletic ($)]

Joe Thornton retires:

Important Shirtless Jumbo Message pic.twitter.com/ZQJxCSr8zm — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 28, 2023

Quite the scene at the Heritage Classic:

Thank you to the sellout crowd of more than 55,000 at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL #HeritageClassic! #NHLStats: https://t.co/FE6rqw6JUl pic.twitter.com/SuV9mNy4Iy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 30, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.