2023-24 Gamethread #8: New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild

Our Favorite Team will play their final game of the month of October tonight. They will also play in their first weekend game of the season. It is also an early evening so the Sun will be setting shortly after the puck drops. By the way, get some good data on the opponent. The rematch is later this week.

The Time: 5:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Minnesota Wild

The Song of the Early Evening: It may be an early evening start time, but when you listen the seminal Hüsker Dü, you need to acknowledge a “New Day Rising.”

The Rules: The rules remain even as the Devils are ending their month of games tonight. Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.