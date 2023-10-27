 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/27/23: Suspended Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/27/23

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A roller coaster of a game on Wednesday as the Devils fell to a 3-0 deficit against the Capitals, then took a 4-3 lead and went on to lose 6-4. [Devils NHL]

Is this good?

A great look at Jack Hughes’ game as a smaller player:

​​Hockey Links

A 41-game suspension for Shane Pinto:

“This is still developing, but, according to several sources, the vast majority of NHL teams voted to decentralize the draft. Ballots were due Tuesday, and there clearly is desire to try a new format. Discussions on how to move forward will be at the GM meetings in November and Board of Governors in December.” [Sportsnet]

Zack Kassian announces his retirement:

“In practice, though, man-to-man (defense) increasingly does not align with the NHL. The league continues to shift toward speed and skill, preferably combined with size. Slowing down such players with solo assignments can be a fool’s errand, especially when referees are encouraged to whistle anything resembling deterrence.” [The Athletic ($)]

Just incredible:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

