Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A roller coaster of a game on Wednesday as the Devils fell to a 3-0 deficit against the Capitals, then took a 4-3 lead and went on to lose 6-4. [Devils NHL]

Is this good?

Hughes News



What a start to the season for Jack Hughes (@jhugh86)! pic.twitter.com/3v7iWH5cp4 — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2023

A great look at Jack Hughes’ game as a smaller player:

​​Hockey Links

A 41-game suspension for Shane Pinto:

The NHL announced today that it has suspended Shane Pinto for 41 games for activities relating to sports wagering. https://t.co/AvOhmVCVOc pic.twitter.com/3jI32Wu4T2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 26, 2023

“This is still developing, but, according to several sources, the vast majority of NHL teams voted to decentralize the draft. Ballots were due Tuesday, and there clearly is desire to try a new format. Discussions on how to move forward will be at the GM meetings in November and Board of Governors in December.” [Sportsnet]

Zack Kassian announces his retirement:

“To play in the NHL is one thing, but to make a 12-year career of it is pretty special.”



Zack Kassian has officially announced his retirement following 661 regular-season games. Full release: https://t.co/dfDKWuiq4c pic.twitter.com/pRinst2abl — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 26, 2023

“In practice, though, man-to-man (defense) increasingly does not align with the NHL. The league continues to shift toward speed and skill, preferably combined with size. Slowing down such players with solo assignments can be a fool’s errand, especially when referees are encouraged to whistle anything resembling deterrence.” [The Athletic ($)]

Just incredible:

Oh, John Tortorella must be loving this. pic.twitter.com/TS758v8eLN — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) October 27, 2023

