2023-24 Gamethread #7: New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

Our Favorite Team hosts a New York based team that does not command your hate or your eye-rolls. Yes, they have blue in their uniform. But yellow. Or gold. And sometimes red and black if they are doing a throwback, but not that far back. Look, it is the Western NY team. You know them.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Buffalo Sabres

The Song of the Night: One of the best hardcore acts to come out of Buffalo is Snapcase. Their 1997 album Progression Through Unlearning is a classic. It received a re-issue last year by Craft Recordings. All the more reason to revisit jams like “Zombie Prescription.”

The Rules: The rules remain even as the opponents are not from NYC: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.