Devils in the Details - 10/23/23: Powered Play Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/23/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena on October 20, 2023 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils scored four power play goals against the Islanders on Friday night, and Jack Hughes put the game to bed with a winner in overtime. Devils won, 5-4. [Devils NHL]

Nico Hischier left Friday’s game with what is being described as an upper-body injury and did not practice on Saturday: [Devils NHL]

Something to watch:

​​Hockey Links

Connor McDavid will miss some time:

There are some things you just absolutely hate to see:

Four-game suspension for Rasmus Andersson:

“On Saturday evening, (Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis) Dermott became the first player to openly defy the NHL’s ban on using Pride tape this season when he wrapped the top of his stick with rainbow-colored tape during the club’s 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Mullet Arena. When asked if Dermott will face a fine or discipline for his actions, the NHL told The Athletic in a statement, ‘We will review it in due course.’” [The Athletic ($)]

Some early-season observations from around the league: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

