Devils Links

The Devils scored four power play goals against the Islanders on Friday night, and Jack Hughes put the game to bed with a winner in overtime. Devils won, 5-4. [Devils NHL]

Nico Hischier left Friday’s game with what is being described as an upper-body injury and did not practice on Saturday: [Devils NHL]

.@FriedgeHNIC mentions on @hockeynight that it sounds like Hischier will return to practice on Monday.



No recalls and everyone accounted for in Utica’s game tonight is another positive indicator. #NJDevils — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) October 22, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Connor McDavid will miss some time:

INJURY UPDATE ⬇️



Connor McDavid suffered an upper body injury during last night’s game vs. the Jets & is expected to be out of the #Oilers lineup for one to two weeks. pic.twitter.com/qU5dNKuUcC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 22, 2023

There are some things you just absolutely hate to see:

I didn't expect at any point this season: The #CauseChaos are the NHL's worst ranked team in goals-against per game. It's early but here are the 7 worst teams in GA thru 5 games (Canes played 6):



32. CAR, 5

31. WPG, 4.2

30. MIN, 4.2

29. TB, 4

28. EDM, 4

27. TOR, 3.8

26. SJ. 3.8 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) October 22, 2023

Four-game suspension for Rasmus Andersson:

Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson has been suspended for four games for Charging Columbus’ Patrik Laine. https://t.co/qATDV5wOkk — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 21, 2023

“On Saturday evening, (Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis) Dermott became the first player to openly defy the NHL’s ban on using Pride tape this season when he wrapped the top of his stick with rainbow-colored tape during the club’s 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Mullet Arena. When asked if Dermott will face a fine or discipline for his actions, the NHL told The Athletic in a statement, ‘We will review it in due course.’” [The Athletic ($)]

Some early-season observations from around the league: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.