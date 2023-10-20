Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Injury non-updates:

"No updates, just not available to practice today" - Lindy Ruff on #NJDevils Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek missing practice.



Had no update on Colin Miller leaving practice after hitting into the boards. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 19, 2023

"I don't believe so...... they could though." - Lindy Ruff on whether Haula and Nosek will travel to Long Island.



Doesn't sound like they're going to be available tomorrow. #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 19, 2023

Cory Pronman re-drafts the NHL class of 2019 here. Unsurprisingly, Jack Hughes is still No. 1: “I presume there won’t be much debate over this one. Hughes has emerged as a premier NHL player and a potential MVP candidate. He’s an electric skater with a ton of skill and offensive hockey sense who brings it every night. He’s everything New Jersey could have asked for when they picked him No. 1 overall.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The New Jersey Devils are only three games into the season and head coach Lindy Ruff has already brought out the blender. It’s for good reason, though. The line of Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Dawson Mercer struggled heavily in the Devils’ first few games.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Vegas with a strong start to the season:

What a start for the defending champs!



The @GoldenKnights remain undefeated! pic.twitter.com/kiOlzfe2nb — NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2023

“Still without an official host site for the June 2024 draft and having heard from clubs interested in moving away from the traditional model, the NHL has started gauging whether a ‘strong majority’ of teams would be in favor of overhauling the event by shifting to a remote model.” [The Athletic ($)]

“On Oct. 10, the season’s opening night, ESPN aired a tripleheader, which included the Chicago Blackhawks at the Pittsburgh Penguins, its most-viewed regular-season game on record.” [NHL.com]

Darren Dreger: “I mean sagging attendance is a real thing for the Winnipeg Jets and it’s been a real thing post-COVID. I mean, you look back pre-COVID and the Winnipeg Jets were an easy sellout. There’s no doubt about that. Current numbers if they continue is going to put a strain on the Winnipeg Jets that may not be sustainable long-term. So, you look to the future and now you look at the present and you can explain why the Winnipeg Jets were so eager to extend Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele because the Winnipeg Jets cannot afford a traditional long-term rebuild.” [TSN]

Appropriately, Craig Anderson will retire as a Senator:

The Ottawa Senators plan on signing Craig Anderson to a 1 day contract so he can retire a Sen. Tuesday vs Buffalo appears to be the target. Good man and great gesture by @Senators — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 19, 2023

