2023-24 Gamethread #4: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

For the first time since preseason, Our Favorite Team will play away from home. They are going to the last place outside of Newark that they played - which was also in preseason. This game will count, though, and given the state of the opponent - every game will count for them. At the least, they are not in Manhattan.

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Islanders

The Song of the Night: Long Island has a long running scene of hardcore bands and hardcore-adjacent bands, such as Stony Brook’s Koyo. The group was a collection of guys from other bands to get together to play more melodic hardcore like several other standouts from L.I. like Taking Back Sunday, The Movielife, Glass Jaw, and Brand New. Koyo just came out with a new album, Would You Miss It?, and among their singles, “Crushed” well crushes it as an anthemic song. The video is exactly what the song should be like live: guys being dudes singing along for about two minutes. P.S. Koyo is a Japanese term for leaves changing color in the fall, which makes this selection even more appropriate.

The Rules: New-ish season, same rules: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.