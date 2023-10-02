 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/2/23: Big Bahler Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/2/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
Kevin Bahl #88 of the New Jersey Devils battles Nick Bonino #12 of the New York Rangers on September 28, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Erik Haula scored the game winner in overtime, Vitek Vanecek played his first full game of the preseason and had 28 saves on 31 shots and the Devils claimed a 3-2 win against the Flyers on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes comes in at No. 11 on NHL Network’s ranking of the top 50 players in the league: [NHL.com]

Bryce Salvador on what he’s seeing in Kevin Bahl: “As thrilling as the top-nine forward group could be, there is just as much potential for Ruff to tap into on the back end. Big Bahler is a prime reason for that — he has come into camp and impressed me with his improved skating and pace of play, quick decision-making, and, most importantly, a mindset demonstrating he’s poised enough to take on a more prominent role than just the third pairing role we initially thought he’d fill.” [BryceSalvador.com]

Roster moves:

Is there space on the roster for one Tyce Thompson? [New Jersey Hockey Now]

Wonderful prospect news:

​​Hockey Links

All the best to the Snow family:

Wild deals:

Brandon Sutter announces his retirement:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

