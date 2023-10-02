Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Erik Haula scored the game winner in overtime, Vitek Vanecek played his first full game of the preseason and had 28 saves on 31 shots and the Devils claimed a 3-2 win against the Flyers on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes comes in at No. 11 on NHL Network’s ranking of the top 50 players in the league: [NHL.com]

Bryce Salvador on what he’s seeing in Kevin Bahl: “As thrilling as the top-nine forward group could be, there is just as much potential for Ruff to tap into on the back end. Big Bahler is a prime reason for that — he has come into camp and impressed me with his improved skating and pace of play, quick decision-making, and, most importantly, a mindset demonstrating he’s poised enough to take on a more prominent role than just the third pairing role we initially thought he’d fill.” [BryceSalvador.com]

Roster moves:

#NEWS: We have made the following roster moves ⤵️https://t.co/JxGdXQvHqV — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 29, 2023

Is there space on the roster for one Tyce Thompson? [New Jersey Hockey Now]

Wonderful prospect news:

Not a bad day at the office! #NJDevils Seamus Casey has a five (!!!) point night for Michigan:

pic.twitter.com/DjKIM9SEJt — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 1, 2023

Liiga Prospect of the Month



Lenni Hameenaho (No. 29) has been a poacher around the net to commence the campaign. The Devils' 2023 2nd rounder has 6 goals and 7 points in 8 games with Assat out of the gate and has failed to find the scoresheet only once this season. pic.twitter.com/AI2clNI72C — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) October 1, 2023

​​Hockey Links

All the best to the Snow family:

We, along with the entire hockey community, are mourning the passing of Chris Snow. Even while battling ALS, Chris dedicated his life to helping others and he changed the lives of so many.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Kelsie and children Cohen and Willa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QkbQjMrlT7 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 1, 2023

Today we hugged Chris for the last time and said goodbye as he went to give four people the gift of life by donating his kidneys, liver and lungs. We are deeply broken and deeply proud. In life and in death, Chris never stopped giving. We walk forward with his light guiding us. pic.twitter.com/hqquCUGBBW — Kelsie Snow (@kelsieswrites) October 1, 2023

Wild deals:

The #MNWild have signed Marcus Foligno to a four-year extension carrying a $4M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 29, 2023

Mats Zuccarello 2x$4.125M AAV extension with MIN https://t.co/MX8eFR3qaR — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 29, 2023

Brandon Sutter announces his retirement:

After 770 NHL games with three organizations, Brandon Sutter has announced his retirement.



Best of luck, Brandon! pic.twitter.com/FEnoDgZSpk — NHL (@NHL) October 1, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.