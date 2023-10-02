2023 Preseason Gamethread #5: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders

The second and final week of preseason begins with the more respectable team out of the NYC area. Expect roster decisions to be made as this week is the last chance for some to show off what they could do outside of the AHL or elsewhere. Of course, for some, it is all about prepping for the real games later in October.

The Times: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN

The Matchups: The New Jersey Devils vs. the New York Islanders (SBN Blog: Lighthouse Hockey)

The Song of the Night: The vibes, as the kids may have used to say, can be both brooding yet forward-looking in synthwave. A great example of that is found in the song “Electric” from the latest release from the prolific Timecop 1983, Searching for Tomorrow. The vocals from Josh Dolly and the sax fit perfectly.

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.