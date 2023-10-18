 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 10/18/23: Disappointment Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/18/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: OCT 16 Panthers at Devils
Erik Haula

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

At about 32 minutes in here, Elliotte Friedman wonders if we might see an extension for Akira Schmid soon: [Sportsnet]

The Panthers flew out to a 4-0 lead on Monday, and the response from the Devils, while exciting, came up just short in the third period. The Devils fell 4-3. [Devils NHL]

Timo Meier talks about his rough start to the new season:

Tomas Nosek update:

​​Hockey Links

Awful news for Kirby Dach:

On the sometimes-heated relationship between NHL coaches and referees: [The Athletic ($)]

ESPN gives a ranking of the top 100 players in the league, with an emphasis placed on value for this season: [ESPN]

Sorry, what?!

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...