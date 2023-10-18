Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
At about 32 minutes in here, Elliotte Friedman wonders if we might see an extension for Akira Schmid soon: [Sportsnet]
The Panthers flew out to a 4-0 lead on Monday, and the response from the Devils, while exciting, came up just short in the third period. The Devils fell 4-3. [Devils NHL]
Timo Meier talks about his rough start to the new season:
Timo Meier on the brutal start to 2023-24:— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 17, 2023
"Shit happens. Sun came up again this morning, it’s a new day. You just try to go out there and work as hard as you can."
My latest on the #NJDevils star's struggles⬇️https://t.co/8L9bKiCvQV
Tomas Nosek update:
Tomas Nosek was spotted in a walking boot in Prudential Center this morning.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 17, 2023
Lindy Ruff says he’s still day-to-day, but he “really doesn’t have a timeline.” Adds it’s more of a “pain threshold” thing with Nosek.#NJDevils
Hockey Links
Awful news for Kirby Dach:
Forward Kirby Dach will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining tears to his ACL and MCL in his right knee. He will undergo surgery.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2023
On the sometimes-heated relationship between NHL coaches and referees: [The Athletic ($)]
ESPN gives a ranking of the top 100 players in the league, with an emphasis placed on value for this season: [ESPN]
Sorry, what?!
CONNOR MCDAVID!— NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2023
What in the world?! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/OmV5JONXWK
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...