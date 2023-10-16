Here are your links for today:

Jesper Bratt scored twice, but the Devils couldn’t close out the third period, gave up a tying goal and fell to the Coyotes in a shootout on Friday, 4-3. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes, Kevin Bahl and Michael McLeod have a connection that goes back to their younger years: [Devils NHL]

Avs and Devon Toews get a deal done:

Devon Toews signs a seven-year extension with the #avs carrying a $7.25M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 13, 2023

“The NHL’s first 70-goal season since 1993. A Vezina Trophy finalist in Carolina. And a Vezina incumbent taking a back seat in Boston? Those were among the responses The Athletic got this week when it asked its NHL staff for their bold predictions for the 2023-24 season. Here’s one prediction per team as we enter the first weekend of regular-season play:” [The Athletic ($)]

30th Anniversary season fit for tonight #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/KTYhu1SADg — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 15, 2023

