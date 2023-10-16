 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/16/23: Carpooling Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/16/23

By Nate Pilling
Arizona Coyotes v New Jersey Devils
Akira Schmid #40 of the New Jersey Devils makes the second period save on Michael Carcone #53 of the Arizona Coyotes at Prudential Center on October 13, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt scored twice, but the Devils couldn’t close out the third period, gave up a tying goal and fell to the Coyotes in a shootout on Friday, 4-3. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes, Kevin Bahl and Michael McLeod have a connection that goes back to their younger years: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

“The NHL’s first 70-goal season since 1993. A Vezina Trophy finalist in Carolina. And a Vezina incumbent taking a back seat in Boston? Those were among the responses The Athletic got this week when it asked its NHL staff for their bold predictions for the 2023-24 season. Here’s one prediction per team as we enter the first weekend of regular-season play:” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

