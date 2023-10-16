Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Jesper Bratt scored twice, but the Devils couldn’t close out the third period, gave up a tying goal and fell to the Coyotes in a shootout on Friday, 4-3. [Devils NHL]
Jack Hughes, Kevin Bahl and Michael McLeod have a connection that goes back to their younger years: [Devils NHL]
Hockey Links
Avs and Devon Toews get a deal done:
Devon Toews signs a seven-year extension with the #avs carrying a $7.25M AAV.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 13, 2023
“The NHL’s first 70-goal season since 1993. A Vezina Trophy finalist in Carolina. And a Vezina incumbent taking a back seat in Boston? Those were among the responses The Athletic got this week when it asked its NHL staff for their bold predictions for the 2023-24 season. Here’s one prediction per team as we enter the first weekend of regular-season play:” [The Athletic ($)]
Well look at that:
What. A. Debut. For. Mackenzie. Blackwood. #NHLFaceOff #NHLStats: https://t.co/vAvDZL96aD pic.twitter.com/4CoDNfm8Cw— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 15, 2023
OK, these are smooth:
30th Anniversary season fit for tonight #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/KTYhu1SADg— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 15, 2023
