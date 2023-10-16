2023-24 Gamethread #3: New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers

A three-game home stand ends within four nights of the season starting. Yes, a 3-in-5 to start the campaign. I would also point out that the opponent are the defending Prince of Wales Champions but that is not a thing. Might as well call them the Silver Medalists. It will not make the matchup any easier though.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Florida Panthers

The Song of the Night: Normally, a game against a Sunshine state opponent is a time for me to pick something by the seminal band Death. However, Florida has a lot more music than just what Chuck Schuldiner came up with. Like New Found Glory. Who are still together and just released an acoustic album on Revelation Records of all places. NFG has always had ties to hardcore all the way back to Chad being in Shai Hulud. I also heard Madball has their back. Anyway, like Death was for death metal, NFG was for wave of late 2000s to 2010s pop punk especially for the bands that incorporated breakdowns similar to what NFG utilized. Appropriately called easycore, which NFG (inadvertently) came up with. Here is a more recent example of what they’ve done, which is a lot more than just My Friends Over You. From their 2020 album Forever and Ever x Infinity, this is “Trophy.”

The Rules: New-ish season, same rules: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.