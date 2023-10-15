Hockey at the Rock- Episode 11: Waking Up

The New Jersey Devils played back-to-back home games to start the 23-24 NHL season and earned three out of a possible four points. Weirdly enough, the process has been quite bad but the goalies, stars, and special teams have been bailing them out unlike any moment in the past decade before last year. They’ll have to figure it out quickly as the Eastern Conference seems to be shaping up to be quite competitive all season long. Still, 75% to start isn’t bad considering the play compared to the heights that this team can theoretically achieve. We’ll look forward to the changes they make to try to get the rest of the team going as the schedule picks up.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!