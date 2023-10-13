 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/13/23: Starting Off Right Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/13/23

By Nate Pilling
Detroit Red Wings v New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton #7 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal at 15:37 against the Detroit Red Wings at the Prudential Center on October 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Well, I am ready to run through a wall:

Jack Hughes tallied two goals, Jonas Siegenthaler had three assists and the Devils began the new season with a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Thursday night. [Devils NHL]

Lindy Ruff gets his contract extension:

Patrik Elias talks:

​​Hockey Links

Owen Power gets a big contract extension:

“The hype around Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard manifested itself in TV viewership on Tuesday and Wednesday, when both ESPN and TNT set record numbers.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is investigating Tempe for possibly violating open meeting laws and using tens of thousands of public dollars in an effort to influence the outcome of the Arizona Coyotes election.” [The Arizona Republic]

Which contract situations will grab all the attention this season? [Daily Faceoff]

Two-game suspension for Brett Howden:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

