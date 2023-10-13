Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes tallied two goals, Jonas Siegenthaler had three assists and the Devils began the new season with a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Thursday night. [Devils NHL]

Patrik Elias talks:

Patrik Elias: The rebel, the recruiter, the Hall of Fame snub…?



Patrik Elias: The rebel, the recruiter, the Hall of Fame snub…?

My season opener feature on the #NJDevils' all-time point leader, who speaks for the 1st time about the wait for his HOF call, his current role with NJ and his behind-the-scenes dreams:https://t.co/XCxfpPDuvt — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 12, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Owen Power gets a big contract extension:

OP’S IN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL‼️



We have signed defenseman Owen Power to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $8.35 million.



Details: https://t.co/Mp4jy4QOi1 pic.twitter.com/PnEDOucaal — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 11, 2023

“The hype around Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard manifested itself in TV viewership on Tuesday and Wednesday, when both ESPN and TNT set record numbers.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is investigating Tempe for possibly violating open meeting laws and using tens of thousands of public dollars in an effort to influence the outcome of the Arizona Coyotes election.” [The Arizona Republic]

Which contract situations will grab all the attention this season? [Daily Faceoff]

Two-game suspension for Brett Howden:

Vegas’ Brett Howden has been suspended for two games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Seattle’s Brandon Tanev. https://t.co/HDghfYoHUK — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 11, 2023

