2023-24 Gamethread #2: New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes

Already a back-to-back set. The 82-game grind of the NHL regular season is real. We cannot run from it. Our Favorite Team is back on the ice to host a team looking to find its way and, eventually, a new place to play. That is a long-term issue. Tonight is all about this one specific game.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Arizona Coyotes

The Song of the Night: It’s time for more Hatebreed. Who would complain about more Hatebreed? Also from the 2020 album, Weight of the False Self, this is another aspirational jam entitled “Cling to Life.”

The Rules: New season, same rules: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.