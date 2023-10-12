2023-24 Gamethread #1: New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings

Tonight is the home opener for the Our Favorite Hockey Team. The Prudential Center - The Rock - will receive the New Jersey Devils as they begin the 2023-24 regular season. Hopes are high. Expectations are high. Spirits and fan morale are high. Now all the team needs to do is to succeed. Welcome to the grind. And I do mean welcome, the next game is literally tomorrow night.

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: Stream - ESPN+ & HULU exclusive. Yes, this is back.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Detroit Red Wings

The Song of the Night: It’s time for Hatebreed. From the 2020 album, Weight of the False Self, this is “Set It Right (Start With Yourself)” Like a lot of Hatebreed songs, the title is self-explanatory. Like a lot of Hatebreed songs, it is appropriately heavy. It is basically hardcore motivation. This is not a criticism.

The Rules: New season, same rules: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.