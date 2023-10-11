 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/11/23: Here We Go Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/11/23

By Nate Pilling
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Three
Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes during Game Three of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on May 07, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The regular season is underway! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The roster to start the season is set:

Some high praise from The Great One:

The Hockey Guy puts the Devils at the top:

​​Hockey Links

You can find rosters for every NHL team to start the season here: [NHL.com]

Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck are staying in Winnipeg:

Rasmus Dahlin gets a big deal:

Barry Melrose is stepping away from ESPN:

“The makers of Pride Tape are ‘extremely disappointed’ by the NHL’s decision to ban players from using the rainbow-colored stick tape in support of the LGBTQ+ community this season.” [ESPN]

The Canucks!

“If the NHL is a copycat league, what can be learned from Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship?” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

