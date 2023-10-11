The regular season is underway! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The roster to start the season is set:

We're the Devils. The Devils! pic.twitter.com/whNsVm6rzC — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 10, 2023

Some high praise from The Great One:

When the GOAT shows you love, you know you’re well on your way



Stream ‘At Home With 99’ on @SportsonMax https://t.co/hRhfhPPRpt pic.twitter.com/TaCayNWW3W — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 10, 2023

The Hockey Guy puts the Devils at the top:

​​Hockey Links

You can find rosters for every NHL team to start the season here: [NHL.com]

Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck are staying in Winnipeg:

HERE TO STAY



Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck have signed identical seven-year contract extensions with an average annual value of $8,500,000. pic.twitter.com/vINkMjXh9b — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 9, 2023

Rasmus Dahlin gets a big deal:

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year contract extension worth $88 million ($11 million AAV). pic.twitter.com/2RPEHSVkch — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) October 9, 2023

Barry Melrose is stepping away from ESPN:

After nearly three decades on air, ESPN thanks Barry Melrose for an unforgettable career & we wish him all the best pic.twitter.com/gptFvyvoLm — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 10, 2023

“The makers of Pride Tape are ‘extremely disappointed’ by the NHL’s decision to ban players from using the rainbow-colored stick tape in support of the LGBTQ+ community this season.” [ESPN]

The Canucks!

There is word this afternoon that Vancouver has granted Conor Garland permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade. Tight cap situation, see if there's a better fit around the NHL. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2023

“If the NHL is a copycat league, what can be learned from Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship?” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.