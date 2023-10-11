The regular season is underway! Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The roster to start the season is set:
We're the Devils. The Devils! pic.twitter.com/whNsVm6rzC— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 10, 2023
Some high praise from The Great One:
When the GOAT shows you love, you know you’re well on your way— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 10, 2023
Stream ‘At Home With 99’ on @SportsonMax https://t.co/hRhfhPPRpt pic.twitter.com/TaCayNWW3W
The Hockey Guy puts the Devils at the top:
Hockey Links
You can find rosters for every NHL team to start the season here: [NHL.com]
Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck are staying in Winnipeg:
HERE TO STAY— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 9, 2023
Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck have signed identical seven-year contract extensions with an average annual value of $8,500,000. pic.twitter.com/vINkMjXh9b
Rasmus Dahlin gets a big deal:
The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year contract extension worth $88 million ($11 million AAV). pic.twitter.com/2RPEHSVkch— Sabres PR (@SabresPR) October 9, 2023
Barry Melrose is stepping away from ESPN:
After nearly three decades on air, ESPN thanks Barry Melrose for an unforgettable career & we wish him all the best pic.twitter.com/gptFvyvoLm— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 10, 2023
“The makers of Pride Tape are ‘extremely disappointed’ by the NHL’s decision to ban players from using the rainbow-colored stick tape in support of the LGBTQ+ community this season.” [ESPN]
The Canucks!
There is word this afternoon that Vancouver has granted Conor Garland permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade. Tight cap situation, see if there's a better fit around the NHL.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2023
“If the NHL is a copycat league, what can be learned from Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship?” [The Athletic ($)]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...