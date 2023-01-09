Here are your links for today:

Damon Severson’s overtime goal capped off an impressive third-period comeback against the Rangers on Saturday. Jack Hughes added two more goals, and New Jersey claimed a 4-3 victory. [Devils NHL]

You love to see it:

It's just a 'represent New Jersey' kind of thing. pic.twitter.com/y2ahR7WZuc — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 7, 2023

Jack is doing it all:

An interesting tidbit I looked into:



Jack Hughes (49 points in 40 games) has more points now than Taylor Hall did by Jan. 8 in his 2017-18 Hart season (42 points in 39 games).



Hughes is crushing it right now. https://t.co/O8Nk0u7LNJ — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 8, 2023

“The Devils need more secondary scoring. There’s no question about that. Perhaps a trade addresses that at some point but, for now, it needs to come internally. Putting Sharangovich and Mercer in better positions to succeed would help but it’s time Ruff starts leveraging the best of Holtz’s skill set and putting him where he can use his best tools.” [Infernal Access]

Have teams figured out the Devils?

Have the #NJDevils been figured out? @hayyyshayyy explains why the Devils desperately need to make adjustments with @JeffMarek. pic.twitter.com/FwiECHqplM — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) January 6, 2023

Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are back for the Caps:

CAPS TODAY: Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson will make their season debuts today versus Columbus. Backstrom has recorded 1,011 points (264g, 747a) in 1,058 career games. Wilson set career highs in goals, assists, and points in 78 games last season. https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/UeaiqR7Nfh — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 8, 2023

As we near the halfway point in the season and as the trade deadline comes into view, some analysis from around the league on where teams stand: [The Athletic ($)] [Daily Faceoff]

The Hockey Guy on why Erik Karlsson and J.T. Miller are unlikely to be moved this season:

2023 Winter Classic: “The outdoor game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, broadcast in the United States on TNT, was the most-watched NHL regular-season game of all-time on cable television.” [NHL.com]

