Devils in the Details - 1/9/23: Doing It All Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/9/23

By Nate Pilling
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his third period goal against the New York Rangers at the Prudential Center on January 07, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Rangers 4-3 in overtime.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Damon Severson’s overtime goal capped off an impressive third-period comeback against the Rangers on Saturday. Jack Hughes added two more goals, and New Jersey claimed a 4-3 victory. [Devils NHL]

You love to see it:

Jack is doing it all:

“The Devils need more secondary scoring. There’s no question about that. Perhaps a trade addresses that at some point but, for now, it needs to come internally. Putting Sharangovich and Mercer in better positions to succeed would help but it’s time Ruff starts leveraging the best of Holtz’s skill set and putting him where he can use his best tools.” [Infernal Access]

Have teams figured out the Devils?

​​Hockey Links

Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are back for the Caps:

As we near the halfway point in the season and as the trade deadline comes into view, some analysis from around the league on where teams stand: [The Athletic ($)] [Daily Faceoff]

The Hockey Guy on why Erik Karlsson and J.T. Miller are unlikely to be moved this season:

2023 Winter Classic: “The outdoor game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, broadcast in the United States on TNT, was the most-watched NHL regular-season game of all-time on cable television.” [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

