2022-23 Gamethread #40: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

Today, the New Jersey Devils host Our Hated Rivals. The game carries value beyond the rivalry and it is the last home game until January 22. May the Devils prevail. Talk about it as it happens in this post, a Gamethread.

By John Fischer
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
More Jack Hughes scoring against Igor Shesterkin, please.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

I do not need to explain how important this game is. All games against Our Hated Rivals are important.

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, MSG, SN, NHL Network; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the New York Rangers (SBN Blog: Blueshirt Banter)

The Song of the Day: Pleasant? No. Games against Our Hated Rivals are not. Fittingly, “Acid Inject” by Darko US from their album Oni is not pleasant.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

