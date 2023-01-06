Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another impressive game from Vitek Vanecek, some good work from the Devils in the offensive zone and New Jersey came away with a 5-1 win over Detroit on Wednesday night. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes continued to do his thing and scored a brace on Thursday night against the Blues, but St. Louis found the goals and came away with a 5-3 win. The home losing streak is now at eight games. [Devils NHL]

Ondrej Palat made his return on Thursday night:

#NEWS: We have activated Ondrej Palat and HE WILL PLAY TONIGHT!



We've also recalled Akira Schmid from Utica. Mackenzie Blackwood took a shot off the hand during the morning skate in Detroit and is being held out as a precaution.



In addition, we have assigned Thompson to Utica. pic.twitter.com/8kmyw1u5Hj — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 5, 2023

Jack Hughes: 2023 NHL All-Star.

Jack is hitting that Miami Ice.



: https://t.co/6ROuWpNyD9 pic.twitter.com/c3TATS6mfG — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 6, 2023

Jack Hughes is now your NHL Game Score leader.#HughesForHart pic.twitter.com/KeCyUaiHAM — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) January 6, 2023

Corey Pronman’s assessment of Luke Hughes’ World Juniors tournament: “You ride the wave with Hughes. For most of the tournament, he was an elite transition player whose skating and skill took over shifts. He plays a risky style, the mistakes look glaringly bad with him and at times his defensive play was lackadaisical.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Canada wins gold at the World Juniors in overtime:

DYLAN GUENTHER IS THE OVERTIME HERO



CANADA WINS GOLD #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/6jbHJ8TwaM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 6, 2023

USA takes bronze, also in overtime:

CHAZ LUCIUS, THE OVERTIME HERO!



TEAM USA WINS BRONZE #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/FBebrRrLYF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2023

All-Star rosters are out:

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game selections are HERE pic.twitter.com/1zGd9mcCQa — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2023

With so much focus this week on the terrifying incident in the Bills-Bengals NFL game on Monday, a look here at how the NHL has prepared for the unthinkable: [The Athletic ($)]

This seems good:

Fewest Games to 500 Career Assists in NHL History:



Wayne Gretzky 352

Mario Lemieux 433

Peter Stastny 507

Bobby Orr 522

Connor McDavid 527 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 6, 2023

