 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 1/6/23: Ride the Wave Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/6/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

St Louis Blues v New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the St. Louis Blues at the Prudential Center on January 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Blues defeated the Devils 5-3.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another impressive game from Vitek Vanecek, some good work from the Devils in the offensive zone and New Jersey came away with a 5-1 win over Detroit on Wednesday night. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes continued to do his thing and scored a brace on Thursday night against the Blues, but St. Louis found the goals and came away with a 5-3 win. The home losing streak is now at eight games. [Devils NHL]

Ondrej Palat made his return on Thursday night:

Jack Hughes: 2023 NHL All-Star.

Corey Pronman’s assessment of Luke Hughes’ World Juniors tournament: “You ride the wave with Hughes. For most of the tournament, he was an elite transition player whose skating and skill took over shifts. He plays a risky style, the mistakes look glaringly bad with him and at times his defensive play was lackadaisical.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Canada wins gold at the World Juniors in overtime:

USA takes bronze, also in overtime:

All-Star rosters are out:

With so much focus this week on the terrifying incident in the Bills-Bengals NFL game on Monday, a look here at how the NHL has prepared for the unthinkable: [The Athletic ($)]

This seems good:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...