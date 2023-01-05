2022-23 Gamethread #39: New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues

Our Favorite Team returns to Michigan to begin their first back-to-back set of 2023. The last time they were in the ‘D’ in a back-to-back set went well. Let us hope for a repeat.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSMW; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the St. Louis Blues (SBN Blog: The vacant St. Louis Game Time)

The Song of the Night: St. Louis turned “Gloria” by Laura Branigan into an anthem for the 2018-19 season that ended with their first ever Stanley Cup. It is a great song. However, Laura Branigan has several other great songs. Here’s one of them: “Shattered Glass,” which absolutely is from the 1980s just by how it sounds.

