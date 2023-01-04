Here are your links for today:

Lindy Ruff talks about the one sports story on everyone’s minds this week:

Lindy Ruff said he spoke with his team about the Bills Damar Hamlin incident. I asked him to elaborate on the conversation.



"You’ve got a small amount of time, really, in the big picture a small amount of time as a pro player to achieve a common goal."



Here is the full quote: pic.twitter.com/eemMRy0Y6f — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 3, 2023

Good news on Ondrej Palat:

Another full-on practice for #NJDevils Ondrej Palat today, who definitely looks like he's ramping things up in intensity. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 3, 2023

Some notes on the inconsistency of Mackenzie Blackwood: “Blackwood has played 18 NHL games since the beginning of 2022. Only once in that span did he post a save percentage of .901 (league average) or higher in back-to-back appearances. Once!” [Infernal Access ($)]

Connor Bedard with an unbelievable goal to send Canada through to the semifinals at the World Juniors:

“So don’t be surprised if some of the lottery teams start their trade deadline selloff a bit sooner than usual this season. Because the motivation to cement the best possible odds for the lottery has taken on a whole new level of urgency after Bedard’s world junior performance.” [The Athletic ($)]

It’s comeback season: “There had already been 72 multi-goal comebacks in the NHL entering Monday, with less than half of the season elapsed. As a whole, the league is on pace to have the most multi-goal leads turned into losses in the sport’s history. The record is 138, in 2018-19, and the league is on pace for 160 this season.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Winter Classic is heading to Seattle:

Tage Thompson’s breakout season rolls along:

Fastest to the 30 goal mark (in terms of games played in a season) by @BuffaloSabres player:

30- Alexander Mogilny (1992-93)

31- Pat LaFontaine (1991-92)

36- Tage Thompson (2022-23 via his hat trick effort in a 5-4 OT win over the Capitals Tuesday)

40- Gilbert Perreault (1977-78) pic.twitter.com/lc1WIa1vkA — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 4, 2023

A bit of a surprise: “The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday, less than three weeks after he returned to the team following a stint in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.” [ESPN]

Seems like this guy could work on our fourth line:

Jaromír Jágr doklepl puk do branky po nahrávce od Tomáše Plekance a zapisuje první branku v letošní sezóně #TELH! #KLAPLZ pic.twitter.com/cmYbgO8LHo — Tipsport extraliga (@telhcz) January 3, 2023

