 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 1/4/23: Comeback Season Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/4/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Preseason-New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) skates with the puck while being defended by New York Islanders left wing Kieffer Bellows (20) during the second period at Prudential Center.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Lindy Ruff talks about the one sports story on everyone’s minds this week:

Good news on Ondrej Palat:

Some notes on the inconsistency of Mackenzie Blackwood: “Blackwood has played 18 NHL games since the beginning of 2022. Only once in that span did he post a save percentage of .901 (league average) or higher in back-to-back appearances. Once!” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Connor Bedard with an unbelievable goal to send Canada through to the semifinals at the World Juniors:

“So don’t be surprised if some of the lottery teams start their trade deadline selloff a bit sooner than usual this season. Because the motivation to cement the best possible odds for the lottery has taken on a whole new level of urgency after Bedard’s world junior performance.” [The Athletic ($)]

It’s comeback season: “There had already been 72 multi-goal comebacks in the NHL entering Monday, with less than half of the season elapsed. As a whole, the league is on pace to have the most multi-goal leads turned into losses in the sport’s history. The record is 138, in 2018-19, and the league is on pace for 160 this season.” [The Athletic ($)]

The Winter Classic is heading to Seattle:

Tage Thompson’s breakout season rolls along:

A bit of a surprise: “The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday, less than three weeks after he returned to the team following a stint in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.” [ESPN]

Seems like this guy could work on our fourth line:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...