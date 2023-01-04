2022-23 Gamethread #38: New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings

Our Favorite Team returns to Michigan to begin their first back-to-back set of 2023. The last time they were in the ‘D’ in a back-to-back set went well. Let us hope for a repeat.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - TNT; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Detroit Red Wings (SBN Blog: Winging it in Motown)

The Song of the Night: As an inside reference that is very, very appropriate for this day, here is “Monster” by Skillet.

