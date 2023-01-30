Garden State of Hockey- Episode 157: Dougie and the Real Deal

The New Jersey Devils enter the All-Star break in a position that all of us could only have dreamed they’d be in going into the season. They are a top contender in the league and have started winning the games they maybe didn’t deserve to through resilience, speed, and a newfound sense of responsibility. This is a team in a strong position looking to get stronger but for now, we’ll collectively let them enjoy their much-earned bye week as Jack Hughes represents the team in Florida. The next push is the most exciting part so let’s see what the trade deadline brings...

As always, thank you all for listening and Let’s Go Devils!