Devils Links

Jack Hughes ended Friday night’s game against the Stars 20 seconds into overtime, sending the Devils into the All-Star break with a 3-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Luke Hughes had four, count ‘em, FOUR goals on Saturday in Michigan’s game against Penn State:

Michigan coach Brandon Naurato summed it up this way: “Probably the best individual performance by a defenseman in Michigan history.” [The Michigan Daily]

Speaking of Luke:

NEWS: Before the #NJDevils game in Dallas, AGM Dan MacKinnon told me the plans for prospects Luke Hughes, Shakir Mukhamadullin and others.



I'll give you the spoiler for one: Luke is coming up and it'll be "day-to-day, week-to-week" to see his lineup fit.https://t.co/t1dpcCWdRl — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 28, 2023

Looks like Erika Wachter will be back to Devils broadcasts soon:

Awesome job, Matt! It made me so happy knowing the show was in such great hands while I was enjoying this time with my family. See you all soon!! #LGD https://t.co/Oxs8YzUaJ3 — Erika Wachter (@ErikaWachter) January 28, 2023

Congrats to young Tanisha Saxena, who is getting a trip to the NHL All-Star Weekend as a part of the Devils Learn to Play program:

​​Hockey Links

“Ilya Mikheyev is out for the remainder of the season for the Vancouver Canucks and will have ACL surgery.” [NHL.com]

Cool moment for Oilers emergency backup goaltender Matt Berlin, who got into the end of a game and made a save on Saturday:

EBUG ACTIVATED



Matt Berlin, from the University of Alberta (@GBHKY), dressed for the @EdmontonOilers tonight. He saw 2:26 on ice, making one save on one shot for a 1.000 SVP% and a memory that will last a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/go9fvADKPh — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2023

So … what happened here?

Trevor Zegras had Troy Stecher HEATED last night



(h/t @icemancometh) pic.twitter.com/hbNjdzqgEA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2023

I can confirm via the Coyotes that Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras did not say anything about Troy Stecher’s father during their dust-up last night but, per a team source, he crossed the line with “some very inappropriate comments.”

Stecher has declined comment on the topic. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) January 29, 2023

“By veering from their promoted plan to wear Pride-themed jerseys for their annual Pride Night on Friday at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers turned what was otherwise a beautiful celebration of inclusivity into a story about the organization.” [New York Post]

Congrats to John Tavares on 1,000 NHL games:

Welcome to the club, Johnny T!



Congratulations to John Tavares (@91Tavares) on reaching 1,000 games played in the NHL! pic.twitter.com/wpuwFb5yZZ — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2023

