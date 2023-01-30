 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 1/30/23: Four for Luke Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/30/23

By Nate Pilling
2021 NHL Draft - Round One
New Jersey Devils fans hold a sign for Luke Hughes, chosen fourth overall by the Devils during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at Prudential Center on July 23, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Andrew MacLean/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes ended Friday night’s game against the Stars 20 seconds into overtime, sending the Devils into the All-Star break with a 3-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Luke Hughes had four, count ‘em, FOUR goals on Saturday in Michigan’s game against Penn State:

Michigan coach Brandon Naurato summed it up this way: “Probably the best individual performance by a defenseman in Michigan history.” [The Michigan Daily]

Speaking of Luke:

Looks like Erika Wachter will be back to Devils broadcasts soon:

Congrats to young Tanisha Saxena, who is getting a trip to the NHL All-Star Weekend as a part of the Devils Learn to Play program:

​​Hockey Links

“Ilya Mikheyev is out for the remainder of the season for the Vancouver Canucks and will have ACL surgery.” [NHL.com]

Cool moment for Oilers emergency backup goaltender Matt Berlin, who got into the end of a game and made a save on Saturday:

So … what happened here?

“By veering from their promoted plan to wear Pride-themed jerseys for their annual Pride Night on Friday at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers turned what was otherwise a beautiful celebration of inclusivity into a story about the organization.” [New York Post]

Congrats to John Tavares on 1,000 NHL games:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

