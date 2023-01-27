 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 1/27/23: Dearth of Defense Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/27/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Nashville Predators
Matt Duchene #95 celebrates his goal with Roman Josi #59 and Cody Glass #8 of the Nashville Predators against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on January 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
No late tying goal this time. Lots of poor defensive play from the Devils on Thursday night, and once again, John Hynes and the Predators came out on top. Nashville won 6-4. [Devils NHL]

Elliotte Friedman with a pretty strong Devils-Timo Meier link here:

And since we’re all Timo all the time here at All About the Jersey, here’s a piece from our old friend Corey Masisak taking a look at what it might take to bring Timo to New Jersey: [The Athletic ($)]

Pierre LeBrun: “I had an interview today with New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald and what he said when I asked him for a specific fit that he’s looking for at the deadline, is that the team is looking for a top-six winger.” [TSN]

Nick Kypreos: “Hearing that the Stars and Devils are among teams that may be most aggressive for Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Both organizations want an extended playoff run and seem willing to pay for it.” [Toronto Star]

How about Nick Bjugstad as a trade target? “Not only has he produced on a bottom-feeder; he has a cap hit below seven figures that would prove valuable to the Devils if they’re looking to add a prominent top-six winger such as Timo Meier.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Pierre LeBrun on what the Canucks want in a trade for Bo Horvat: “They want a young center and a young defender as part of a multi-asset package on top of probably a first-round pick.” [TSN]

*runs into the room waving hands* We have a trade!

Canucks sign Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year extension:

Just trying to get a save here:

Lou’s Islanders … not getting it done this season.

