No late tying goal this time. Lots of poor defensive play from the Devils on Thursday night, and once again, John Hynes and the Predators came out on top. Nashville won 6-4. [Devils NHL]

Elliotte Friedman with a pretty strong Devils-Timo Meier link here:

And since we’re all Timo all the time here at All About the Jersey, here’s a piece from our old friend Corey Masisak taking a look at what it might take to bring Timo to New Jersey: [The Athletic ($)]

Pierre LeBrun: “I had an interview today with New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald and what he said when I asked him for a specific fit that he’s looking for at the deadline, is that the team is looking for a top-six winger.” [TSN]

Nick Kypreos: “Hearing that the Stars and Devils are among teams that may be most aggressive for Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Both organizations want an extended playoff run and seem willing to pay for it.” [Toronto Star]

How about Nick Bjugstad as a trade target? “Not only has he produced on a bottom-feeder; he has a cap hit below seven figures that would prove valuable to the Devils if they’re looking to add a prominent top-six winger such as Timo Meier.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Pierre LeBrun on what the Canucks want in a trade for Bo Horvat: “They want a young center and a young defender as part of a multi-asset package on top of probably a first-round pick.” [TSN]

*runs into the room waving hands* We have a trade!

The #SJSharks have acquired Jacob MacDonald and Martin Kaut from Colorado in exchange for Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 26, 2023

Canucks sign Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year extension:

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. pic.twitter.com/1hs6WHsaLz — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2023

Just trying to get a save here:

NHL save percentages perilously close to closing below 90.0 this year.



Real shot at a 25-year low. Or lower. (1995-96!) pic.twitter.com/wgQPOS9LPj — Travis Yost (@travisyost) January 26, 2023

Lou’s Islanders … not getting it done this season.

"If you're not doing the job and the team on the ice is not very good, then what?"



It's been anything but smooth sailing for Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders this season. #Isles @Jackie_Redmond | @EJHradek_NHL | @mike_p_johnson | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/wVAjo1XC8S — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 25, 2023

