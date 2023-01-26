2022-23 Gamethread #48: New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators

Our Favorite Team will end this month with a back-to-back set on the road. They are in the place known as Smashville against a team coached by John Hynes and carried by goaltending. Please do not lose a lead with 10 seconds left this time.

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSSO; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Nashville Predators (SBN Blog: On the Forecheck)

The Song of the Night: It is time to Regulate. I do not know how Flatspot Records keeps finding/having hot hardcore bands on their label (e.g. End It, Scowl, Zulu, Blind Justice, Buggin), but they do. Anyway, Regulate is quite good and yet another hardcore group from NYC. Example #1 from their self titled LP is this song, “In The Moment.”

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.