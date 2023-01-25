Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another late 6-on-5 goal got Tuesday night’s game against the Golden Knights to overtime, and an incredible pass from Jack Hughes in the extra frame set up the winner from Dougie Hamilton. Devils won 3-2. [Devils NHL]

Still thinking about this pass:

We repeat: Douglas the Destroyer. pic.twitter.com/XZ09AKrSDe — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 25, 2023

Big milestone for Vitek:

Vitek Vanecek registered his first career assist tonight on the game-winning goal. #NJDevils — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) January 25, 2023

“In the world of sports, playing not to lose is one of the best ways to lose. Sacrificing the puck consistently and allowing opponents countless shots, no matter how benign they may each seem individually, is a great way to give up silly goals. The Devils don’t give you that opportunity.” [Infernal Access]

​​Hockey Links

Welcome to town, Rick Tocchet!

Rick Tocchet is introduced as head coach to a chorus of mostly boos here in Vancouver. Earlier, a fan threw a jersey on the ice.



So things are going great. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 25, 2023

“NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team is getting ‘really close to the end.’” [TSN]

Fascinating revelation here from Gary Bettman on tanking:

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on tanking: Nobody tanks.



He said it with a straight face.



Full comment: pic.twitter.com/Ss6rm0G5Rh — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 24, 2023

How have the Kraken gone from the NHL’s basement to a respectable team in one season? [The Athletic ($)]

“The NHL announced its 2023 All-Star Game skills competitions Tuesday, including an event where players will try to drop their opponents into a dunk tank on the Fort Lauderdale beach.” [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.