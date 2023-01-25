 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 1/25/23: That Pass Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/25/23

By Nate Pilling
Vegas Golden Knights v New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils during the second period of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights on January 24, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another late 6-on-5 goal got Tuesday night’s game against the Golden Knights to overtime, and an incredible pass from Jack Hughes in the extra frame set up the winner from Dougie Hamilton. Devils won 3-2. [Devils NHL]

Still thinking about this pass:

Big milestone for Vitek:

“In the world of sports, playing not to lose is one of the best ways to lose. Sacrificing the puck consistently and allowing opponents countless shots, no matter how benign they may each seem individually, is a great way to give up silly goals. The Devils don’t give you that opportunity.” [Infernal Access]

​​Hockey Links

Welcome to town, Rick Tocchet!

“NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team is getting ‘really close to the end.’” [TSN]

Fascinating revelation here from Gary Bettman on tanking:

How have the Kraken gone from the NHL’s basement to a respectable team in one season? [The Athletic ($)]

“The NHL announced its 2023 All-Star Game skills competitions Tuesday, including an event where players will try to drop their opponents into a dunk tank on the Fort Lauderdale beach.” [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

