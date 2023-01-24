Garden State of Hockey- Episode 156: Additional Time Needed

The New Jersey Devils have found the winning spirit again, albeit at the expense of the solid, controlling hockey we had seen earlier in the season. However, this is a results-oriented business so wins stay wins and the Devils have built a comfortable cushion for themselves playoff-wise as they chase the Carolina Hurricanes for the Metropolitan. We talk about the games and some potential trade deadline targets as we move closer to the deadline.

We don’t know where the podcast is headed from here given the news from last week. However, I’m always happy to know you (the People Who Matter) listened, engaged with us, and gave us an hour-ish of your time to discuss our collective favorite thing, Devils hockey. It may be uninterrupted, there may be a hiatus and we should know more about the status closer to the end of February. In any case, thank you all always for listening and sharing your passion for Garden State hockey with us.

Let’s Go Devils!