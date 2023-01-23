 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 1/23/23: The Bird at The Rock Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/23/23

By Nate Pilling
Vitek Vanecek #41 of the New Jersey Devils defends his net in the second period of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 22, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

An absolute missile from Dougie Hamilton in overtime gave the Devils a 2-1 win over the Penguins on Sunday. [Devils NHL]

Vitek knows the bird:

Can anyone help me, are these numbers good?

As our old friend C.J. points out, the wins have kept coming, but the play has been a little concerning as of late:

To state the obvious here: The Devils could use a top winger to put next to Jack Hughes. “Sure, the Devils could look for a bit more security in net, long-term. But at the 2023 deadline, their focus should be adding another scoring winger into the mix. New Jersey has assets to move, and there will be options on the market.” [The Athletic ($)]

Timo Meier? Bo Horvat? Gustav Nyquist? A look at names that the Devils have been linked to in the trade market: [Infernal Access ($)] [The Hockey Writers]

FWIW on Ryan Graves:

​​Hockey Links

Pretty disgraceful how the Canucks have handled their coaching situation over the last couple weeks. Officially, Bruce Boudreau is out and Rick Tocchet is in.

Cole Caufield’s season is done:

Awful news for Max Pacioretty:

“It is kind of a miracle we are here.” Story on the Ukrainian hockey team that participated in the FISU World University Games: [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

