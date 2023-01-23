Devils in the Details - 1/23/23: The Bird at The Rock Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

An absolute missile from Dougie Hamilton in overtime gave the Devils a 2-1 win over the Penguins on Sunday. [Devils NHL]

Vitek knows the bird:

Vitek Vanecek says he knows that bird that flew around in the arena during the game, said he saw him today during the game out the corner of his eye, but he’s seen him before in practice too.



“He’s always watching.”



— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 22, 2023

Can anyone help me, are these numbers good?

Jack Hughes 82 game pace this season:



•53 goals

•50 assists

•60 5v5 points

•370 shots on goal

•592 shot attempts

•36 penalties drawn, 4 taken — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 22, 2023

Vitek Vanecek extended his winning streak to seven games, equaling the longest by any @NHL goaltender this season. He is the first @NJDevils goaltender in nearly a dozen years to post a winning streak of 7+ games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/J6VOVhcxu3 pic.twitter.com/jNYhHmV9aB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 22, 2023

As our old friend C.J. points out, the wins have kept coming, but the play has been a little concerning as of late:

Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Devils are 7-1-2 which is the 2nd best record in the NHL behind Boston.



But they're 24th in 5v5 xG% and, based on our roster's history, you can't rely on our goaltending and special teams to buoy us to the cup.



You have to control play. pic.twitter.com/3zzXazeAwE — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) January 22, 2023

To state the obvious here: The Devils could use a top winger to put next to Jack Hughes. “Sure, the Devils could look for a bit more security in net, long-term. But at the 2023 deadline, their focus should be adding another scoring winger into the mix. New Jersey has assets to move, and there will be options on the market.” [The Athletic ($)]

Timo Meier? Bo Horvat? Gustav Nyquist? A look at names that the Devils have been linked to in the trade market: [Infernal Access ($)] [The Hockey Writers]

FWIW on Ryan Graves:

New via @TFP: I spoke with Ryan Graves’ agent Allain Roy before the game today. Contract talks between the #NJDevils and Graves’ camp haven’t started yet. More ⬇️https://t.co/e56iT9T0vC — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) January 22, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Pretty disgraceful how the Canucks have handled their coaching situation over the last couple weeks. Officially, Bruce Boudreau is out and Rick Tocchet is in.

Bruce Boudreau leaves the ice to a "Bruce there it is!" chant. pic.twitter.com/RF8OjR2Ngd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 22, 2023

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has made multiple changes to its coaching staff.



DETAILS | https://t.co/N01j7hRvbR pic.twitter.com/FM4VuI0U6g — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 22, 2023

Cole Caufield’s season is done:

The #habs announce that Cole Caufield is done for the season because of an injury to his right shoulder. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 21, 2023

Awful news for Max Pacioretty:

Hurricanes just sent out a press release confirming Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles. He's been placed on IR. That's tough, feel for him.



Canes could place him on LTIR and use his $7M to help with an acquisition in the next 6 weeks. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 20, 2023

“It is kind of a miracle we are here.” Story on the Ukrainian hockey team that participated in the FISU World University Games: [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.