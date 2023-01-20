Here are your links for today:

A subpar outing in Seattle for the Devils on Thursday night. A late goal from Nico Hischier got the game to overtime and secured a point, but the Kraken came away with the 4-3 win. [Devils NHL]

“Anytime there’s been a high-end forward on the market, the Devils have been in the conversation of potential destinations. They struck out on Alex DeBrincat and Johnny Gaudreau, but landed veteran Ondrej Palat. While he’s a good top-nine forward to add, he’s not the elite winger this team was originally vying for. That’s why this squad could look to Meier to solidify the top of their lineup.” [The Athletic ($)]

More Timo Talk, in which Frank Seravalli also sees the Devils as a fit. “...Meier is a driver of play – which is relatively rare for wingers. He oozes tenacity in the offensive zone. He uses his thick frame and strong skating style to win pucks and create. Teammates get better and produce more playing with Meier.” [Daily Faceoff]

“Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has been fined $25,000 by the NHL for criticizing officials after Florida’s 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday to the Toronto Maple Leafs.” [ESPN]

The NHL has announced the final 12 guys who have been voted into the 2023 NHL All-Star Game by fans. [ESPN]

“Well, this now appears to be a question of when, not if, Rick Tocchet succeeds Bruce Boudreau as the coach of the Canucks. Tocchet was very careful with his wording, he was on TNT’s broadcasts on Wednesday night. (He) said he didn’t have a contract with Vancouver. I would expect that to change at some point here in the next few days.” [TSN]

Sabres send Ryan Miller’s No. 30 to the rafters:

Sabres Hall of Fame ☑️

Jersey Retired ☑️

Banner Raised ☑️



A perfect night celebrating Ryan Miller. pic.twitter.com/QpnMraecWP — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 20, 2023

