Devils Links

The Devils erased three one-goal leads for the Hurricanes on Sunday and had a chance at snapping Carolina’s long winning streak, but the Devils fell in a shootout, 5-4. [Devils NHL]

Ryan Graves returned to the lineup on Sunday:

Ryan Graves officially taking lineup rushes, he’s IN this afternoon for #NJDevils.



Okhotiuk out. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 1, 2023

On Friday, three second-period goals powered the Devils to a win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh. New Jersey claimed a 4-2 win. [Devils NHL]

With the Devils dads and mentors around, Nico Hischier’s dad Rino talks about his son’s captaincy and plenty more: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Joe Pavelski signs a contract extension with the Stars:

Captain America is going nowhere!



We have signed Joe Pavelski to a 1-year, $3.5 million contract extension.@jpav8 | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/FmGX9cNeYa — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 1, 2023

Like the Devils, the Kraken have put together an impressive, unexpected season. Are they a playoff team? [ESPN]

Connor Bedard is putting together a ridiculous, historic World Juniors. [TSN] [The Athletic ($)]

Most points by a U18 player at a single WJC:



• Connor Bedard 18

• Jaromir Jagr 18

• Wayne Gretzky 17

• Eric Lindros 17



Thats one legendary crew. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) January 1, 2023

