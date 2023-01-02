 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 1/2/23: Dads Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/2/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) controls the puck with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defending during the second period at Prudential Center.
Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils erased three one-goal leads for the Hurricanes on Sunday and had a chance at snapping Carolina’s long winning streak, but the Devils fell in a shootout, 5-4. [Devils NHL]

Ryan Graves returned to the lineup on Sunday:

On Friday, three second-period goals powered the Devils to a win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh. New Jersey claimed a 4-2 win. [Devils NHL]

With the Devils dads and mentors around, Nico Hischier’s dad Rino talks about his son’s captaincy and plenty more: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Joe Pavelski signs a contract extension with the Stars:

Like the Devils, the Kraken have put together an impressive, unexpected season. Are they a playoff team? [ESPN]

Connor Bedard is putting together a ridiculous, historic World Juniors. [TSN] [The Athletic ($)]

This is a fun thread over at r/hockey: “What’s the most upset you’ve ever been watching a hockey game?” [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...