2022-23 Gamethread #45: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken

Our Favorite Team ends their five-game road trip with their second ever stop in Washington state. The opponent is much more dangerous this time around as they have Oliver Bjorkstrand.

The Time: 10:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, ROOT-NW; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Seattle Kraken (SBN Blog: Davy Jones Locker Room)

The Song of the Night: The Devils will wrap up their road trip and so I will conclude the Schvitz songs from Vulfpeck with perhaps my favorite from the album: “New Guru.” It’s bouncy. It’s catchy. It has Antwaun Stanley asking to take it up and then, in a twist in most songs, apologizing and asking to take it back down. It ends on a Joe Dart bass part. It is brilliant.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.