Devils Links

The Devils won a game they thoroughly did not deserve to win against the Sharks on Monday. It sure was fun. A Jack Hughes goal with seconds to spare in the game tied things up, and the good guys won it in a shootout, 4-3. [Devils NHL]

I hope this happens. A large gathering of Devils fans would be fun. Maybe a parade of sorts. I don’t know, something to workshop I suppose.

ICYMI: Lindy Ruff's favorite beer is Yuengling –– and he's serious about having a beer with fans (like he mentioned back in November). https://t.co/3L13spPNbU pic.twitter.com/MpuxoLg5rD — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 17, 2023

In this trade watch list, The Fourth Period links the Devils to Bo Horvat, Vladimir Tarasenko, Max Domi and Brock Boeser: [The Fourth Period]

​​Hockey Links

Wild sign Matt Boldy to a seven-year extension:

Congrats to David Krejci on 1,000 NHL games:

Quite an accomplishment, Krech.



David Krejci has become the seventh player in #NHLBruins history to play 1,000 games with the club.



Congratulations, David! pic.twitter.com/oqfOuiXrL2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023

“The Vancouver Canucks’ future is unclear, including for coach Bruce Boudreau and center Bo Horvat, after president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Monday that the team will require ‘major surgery’ to become a Stanley Cup contender.” [NHL.com]

“A coaching change is believed to be on the horizon in Vancouver, with the belief that Rick Tocchet will replace Bruce Boudreau as the Canucks’ new head coach.” [The Fourth Period]

“Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not take the pregame skate on Tuesday night because he refused to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey, citing his religious beliefs.” [ESPN]

“Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.” [Associated Press]

Corey Pronman ranks the best NHL players and prospects under 23: [The Athletic ($)]

