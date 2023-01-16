Garden State of Hockey- Episode 155: Road Dominance

The New Jersey Devils have started 2023 with great success, going 5-1-1 so far before this afternoon’s matchup against the San Jose Sharks. These Sharks happen to be the worst home team in the league and when the Devils are the best road game through half a season in HISTORY, this is one you’ve got to get maximum points from. Two Metropolitan Division comebacks and a good west coast start has the Devils in a comfortable position midway through the year but the time to deliver happens now. They’ve shown every indication that they can at least maintain this level of play so how much more does this team have as the playoffs creep closer?

