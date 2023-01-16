 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 1/16/23: Road Kings Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/16/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Los Angeles Kings
New Jersey Devils celebrate their victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes scored twice, and the Devils dominated the Ducks on Friday night. New Jersey came away with a 6-2 win in Anaheim. [Devils NHL]

In the next stop on the road trip, the Devils went and beat Jonathan Quick and the Kings on Saturday night. New Jersey won 5-2. [Devils NHL]

Great stuff on the road this season:

Coach Travis Zajac:

“Brodeur was a weapon with the puck on his stick — a claim few goalies in the sport’s history can make. Not only is he the lone netminder to score three goals, but his passing ability was nearly impossible to combat for the opposing forecheck. It was so effective that the league eventually changed the rules to favor the offense.” Your favorite goaltender lands at No. 21 on The Athletic’s NHL99 countdown: [The Athletic ($)]

The Hockey Writers has a ranking here of its top 100 non-goalie NHL prospects. A name at No. 1 you’ll recognize: [The Hockey Writers]

​​Hockey Links

Here at the midpoint of the season, writers for The Athletic highlight the biggest surprises and disappointments for each team: [The Athletic ($)]

“The Vancouver Canucks began an internal investigation Friday into how the team handled a season-ending injury to winger Tanner Pearson, who hurt his hand on Nov. 9 and was originally expected to miss only 4-6 weeks.” [Sportsnet]

The Kraken have put together an impressive run. This Washington-based Devils fan is looking forward to the game in Seattle this week.

Another milestone for Alex Ovechkin:

Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers:

NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings for the 2023 draft class: [NHL.com]

Over at r/hockey, a discussion on the obnoxious rise of gambling ads around the league: [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...