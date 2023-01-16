Here are your links for today:

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes scored twice, and the Devils dominated the Ducks on Friday night. New Jersey came away with a 6-2 win in Anaheim. [Devils NHL]

In the next stop on the road trip, the Devils went and beat Jonathan Quick and the Kings on Saturday night. New Jersey won 5-2. [Devils NHL]

The #NJDevils beat the Kings 5-2.



The Devils are 17-2-1 on the road this season – the best road record in the league – and have out-scored opponents 82-46 in those games. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) January 15, 2023

The New Jersey Colonials announce Travis Zajac as the 12U Minor 2012 AAA Head Coach for the 2023-24 season. Zajac joined the Colonials this season as an assistant with the 2012's who are fighting for an AYHL playoff spot. @NJDevils @AYHL @AtlanticDistr pic.twitter.com/UWWd2hYn7W — NJColonialsYouthHockey (@colonials_nj) January 14, 2023

“Brodeur was a weapon with the puck on his stick — a claim few goalies in the sport’s history can make. Not only is he the lone netminder to score three goals, but his passing ability was nearly impossible to combat for the opposing forecheck. It was so effective that the league eventually changed the rules to favor the offense.” Your favorite goaltender lands at No. 21 on The Athletic’s NHL99 countdown: [The Athletic ($)]

The Hockey Writers has a ranking here of its top 100 non-goalie NHL prospects. A name at No. 1 you’ll recognize: [The Hockey Writers]

Here at the midpoint of the season, writers for The Athletic highlight the biggest surprises and disappointments for each team: [The Athletic ($)]

“The Vancouver Canucks began an internal investigation Friday into how the team handled a season-ending injury to winger Tanner Pearson, who hurt his hand on Nov. 9 and was originally expected to miss only 4-6 weeks.” [Sportsnet]

The Kraken have put together an impressive run. This Washington-based Devils fan is looking forward to the game in Seattle this week.

Another milestone for Alex Ovechkin:

ANOTHER 30-GOAL SEASON



Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) ties longtime @Capitals forward Mike Gartner for the most in NHL history with 17! pic.twitter.com/UUbp91ZKAO — NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2023

Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers:

Detroit has placed G Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers. He’s got a $3M cap hit, but making $3.5M in actual salary this season. He’s set to become a UFA on July 1. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 15, 2023

NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings for the 2023 draft class: [NHL.com]

Over at r/hockey, a discussion on the obnoxious rise of gambling ads around the league: [r/hockey]

Over at r/hockey, a discussion on the obnoxious rise of gambling ads around the league: [r/hockey]